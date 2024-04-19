Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys New Stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic American by 62.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Atlantic American Co. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is -66.64%.

Atlantic American Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

