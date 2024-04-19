SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 6,532 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ERII. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ERII opened at $13.54 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $772.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $166,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,567.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $616,385.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $166,732.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,283 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

