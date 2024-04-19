Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 358 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 532,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,298,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,006,369 shares of company stock worth $974,765,696 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $160.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average is $155.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

