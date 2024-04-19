ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.36) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.67) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.22) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASC
ASOS Trading Down 2.1 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider William Barker purchased 474,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £1,725,360 ($2,147,840.16). Insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings: AI Dominance and Future Outlook
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.