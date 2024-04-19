Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Releases Earnings Results

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

Massimo Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MAMO opened at $4.06 on Friday. Massimo Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. It also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes. In addition, the company provides product lines, such as EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

