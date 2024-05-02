Head to Head Analysis: Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) vs. Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) and Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Metallus and Tenaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Metallus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaris 1 2 0 0 1.67

Tenaris has a consensus target price of $40.90, suggesting a potential upside of 23.04%. Given Tenaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaris is more favorable than Metallus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus 5.09% 12.54% 7.79% Tenaris 24.89% 21.50% 17.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metallus and Tenaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Metallus and Tenaris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.36 billion 0.66 $69.40 million $1.46 14.08 Tenaris $14.87 billion 1.32 $3.92 billion $6.00 5.54

Tenaris has higher revenue and earnings than Metallus. Tenaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metallus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Metallus has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaris has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Tenaris shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Metallus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tenaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenaris beats Metallus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallus

(Get Free Report)

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About Tenaris

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines. It also manufactures sucker rods used in oil extraction activities and tubes for plumbing and construction applications; and offers oilfield/hydraulic fracturing services and energy and raw materials, and financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is based in Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.