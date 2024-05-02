Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $22.27 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,257.06 or 1.00193451 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

