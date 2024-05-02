Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. Q2 has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $118,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 174,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $118,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 174,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,980,741.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,944.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,639 shares of company stock worth $14,994,784. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

