OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading 3.3% Higher

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 469,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,934,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,368,225 shares in the company, valued at $203,220,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,299.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,368,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,220,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,630,000 shares of company stock worth $4,422,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 140.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,549,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 405,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 17.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

