Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.28. Approximately 7,656,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 13,794,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $840,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

