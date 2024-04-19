Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $31,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Confluent by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 227,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,495,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $172,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,433,170 shares of company stock worth $46,438,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFLT. Scotiabank increased their target price on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

