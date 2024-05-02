Saitama Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Saitama coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and $660,384.29 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012186 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,118.66 or 0.99850579 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 54,916,781,732 coins and its circulating supply is 42,723,580,064 coins. The official website for Saitama is saitachain.com. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 54,916,781,731.86525 with 42,723,580,063.703316 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00122204 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $520,494.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.