William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WMPN stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a P/E ratio of 135.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMPN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About William Penn Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.