Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ PALI opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palisade Bio will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

