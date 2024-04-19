Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 618 ($7.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £257.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4,753.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.12 ($10.23). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 533.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 551.29.

In other news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.72), for a total value of £321,904.80 ($400,728.00). In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £321,904.80 ($400,728.00). Also, insider Steve Brown sold 55,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £299,476.95 ($372,808.35). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,589 shares of company stock valued at $142,388,175. 7.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

