Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 490 ($6.10) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 447.50 ($5.57).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £364.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,785.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.96. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.04).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

