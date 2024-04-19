Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 490 ($6.10) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 447.50 ($5.57).
Read Our Latest Report on TM17
Team17 Group Stock Performance
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Team17 Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.