WOW-token (WOW) Reaches One Day Volume of $12.04

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.02 million and approximately $12.04 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004495 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02208615 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $10.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

