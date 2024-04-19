Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 2,200 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 262.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Exelon were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in Exelon by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,349,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,350,000 after buying an additional 646,710 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Exelon by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 471,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after buying an additional 66,676 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.68 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

