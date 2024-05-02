Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.77 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $17.77 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,864,997 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,849,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00458898 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
