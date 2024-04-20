Great Pacific Gold (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Trading Down 7.2%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.77 and last traded at 0.78. 269,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 104,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.84.

Great Pacific Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.75 and a 200 day moving average of 0.59.

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project which consists of two granted exploration licenses located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.