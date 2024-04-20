Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.75 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.70). 147,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 137,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.70).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £131.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,440.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 224.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Get Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust alerts:

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.