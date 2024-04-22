1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.64. 3,106,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

