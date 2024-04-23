OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $157.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $149.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

