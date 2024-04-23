Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,281,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 634,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 609,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

