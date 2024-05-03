Celestia (TIA) Price Hits $10.03 on Major Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Celestia has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $10.03 or 0.00015972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $99.29 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,040,547,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,040,328,767.123144 with 181,372,294.873144 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 10.07522233 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $96,099,743.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

