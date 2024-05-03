SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 277,162 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,162 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.89. The stock had a trading volume of 543,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,272. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

