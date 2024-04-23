Stifel Nicolaus Increases Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$27.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.27.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ABX opened at C$22.51 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.05.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.196793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

