Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 458,608 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 36,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 211,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

