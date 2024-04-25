Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $151.12 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $151.12 million and approximately $20.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001588 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000986 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002914 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,401,062 coins and its circulating supply is 180,400,938 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

