CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.22 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.88-2.07 EPS.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.32. 768,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,485. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.27. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $125.15 and a 12 month high of $283.00.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
