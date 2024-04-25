ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Announces Earnings Results

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.36 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.280-1.360 EPS.

ASGN Trading Down 2.3 %

ASGN stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.75. 215,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $106.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.50.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ASGN to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

