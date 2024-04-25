Investors Purchase High Volume of Peloton Interactive Call Options (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 43,794 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 30,733 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 5,202,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,133,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.