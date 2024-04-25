Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.41.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PLD traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,814. The firm has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

