Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,259 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,986. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

