Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,012.95. The stock had a trading volume of 417,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,093.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,018.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

