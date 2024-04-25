Private Management Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 215.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.