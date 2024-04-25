Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.
PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Prologis by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Prologis by 21.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
