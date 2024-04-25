Raymond James Trims Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Target Price to C$19.00

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 65.79% from the company’s previous close.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Polaris Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,131. The firm has a market cap of C$241.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.62. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$25.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.11 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.5694106 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

