Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 25th (APLS, BITF, LII, LSTA, MOH, NOW, NPI, NTB, STC, UHS)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 25th:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $390.00 target price on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$32.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

