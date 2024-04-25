Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 25th (APLS, BITF, LII, LSTA, MOH, NOW, NPI, NTB, STC, UHS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 25th:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $390.00 target price on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$32.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

