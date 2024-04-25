Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$74.00 at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.96.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

About Rogers Communications

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.01. 1,270,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$56.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.46. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.