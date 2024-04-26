Bank of New Hampshire Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.44. 208,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,321. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $83.52 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

