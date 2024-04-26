Bank of New Hampshire Has $835,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 31,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Shares of D traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,807. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

