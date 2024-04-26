Bank of New Hampshire Sells 11,036 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 8.5% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 9.1% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 8,351.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 119.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.31. 2,199,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155,638. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s payout ratio is 92.55%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

