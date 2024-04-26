Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$8.58 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

