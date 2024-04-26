Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Barclays

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:HOUS opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $556.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.46. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 6.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 55.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,109.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

