CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Cut to C$160.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$166.00 to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.73.

GIB.A stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$140.95. The stock had a trading volume of 79,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,302. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93. CGI has a 1-year low of C$127.73 and a 1-year high of C$160.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$151.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$144.73.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

