CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Cut to C$160.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$166.00 to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.73.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GIB.A
CGI Stock Up 0.1 %
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.