Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$23.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

ELD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.69.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ELD traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,852. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$22.01. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.63.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$166,531.20. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$166,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total transaction of C$95,498.01. Insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.