Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives C$13.75 Average PT from Analysts

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVO shares. Eight Capital increased their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$8.74 on Friday. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of C$6.02 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.10. The company has a market cap of C$466.02 million, a PE ratio of -22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of C$43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

