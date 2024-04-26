Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) Senior Officer Sells C$47,007.00 in Stock

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,007.00.

Haivision Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

HAI opened at C$4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.24. Haivision Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$3.31 and a one year high of C$5.56. The stock has a market cap of C$134.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of C$34.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2697701 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Haivision Systems from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Haivision Systems from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

