Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sells $194,841.60 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sarah Js Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 26th, Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57.

Criteo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,306,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

