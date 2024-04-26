Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sells $194,841.60 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $194,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sarah Js Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $315,556.57.

Criteo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRTO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,306,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.